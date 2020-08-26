Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 41.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

NYSE THR opened at $13.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $444.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.22 and a beta of 1.22. Thermon Group has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $27.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $56.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.61 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 4.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermon Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John T. Nesser III purchased 2,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $46,777.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Press purchased 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.63 per share, with a total value of $207,879.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,416.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,568 shares of company stock valued at $259,462 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Thermon Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Thermon Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Thermon Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Thermon Group by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Thermon Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 699,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

