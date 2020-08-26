The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GDV)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th.
Shares of NYSE GDV opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $22.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.68.
About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust
