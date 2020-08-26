The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GDV)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of NYSE GDV opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $22.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.68.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.