The Carlyle Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 1,217 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,567% compared to the average volume of 73 put options.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $249,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $231,629.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,457.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,939,172 shares of company stock worth $507,807,011.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,226,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,010,000. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 102,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 51,338 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,952,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,936,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CG opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.98 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.64.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 13.03% and a positive return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

CG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered The Carlyle Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered The Carlyle Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.31.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

