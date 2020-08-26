The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CG. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.31.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.98 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.64. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.52 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 13.03% and a positive return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

In related news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $231,629.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,457.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 22,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $635,535.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 879,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,450,711.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,939,172 shares of company stock valued at $507,807,011.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

