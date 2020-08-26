TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TFS Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.86. TFS Financial has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $78.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.00 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 17.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that TFS Financial will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 19,383 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 24.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the second quarter worth $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 17.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 139.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

