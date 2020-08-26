Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $211,000 in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Caci International by 36.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Caci International during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Caci International by 564.6% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in Caci International during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Caci International by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caci International alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Caci International from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caci International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caci International in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Caci International from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caci International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.57.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 163 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $34,335.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,843. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 5,308 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,397,437.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,365,954.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,271 shares of company stock worth $1,636,268. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Caci International stock opened at $233.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Caci International Inc has a 1-year low of $156.15 and a 1-year high of $288.59. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.43.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.24. Caci International had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 5.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caci International Inc will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Caci International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caci International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.