Teri L. Witteman Sells 1,969 Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $248,566.56. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,507,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $124.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,556.38 and a beta of 2.81. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $48.18 and a 52-week high of $172.29.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 392,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,527,000 after purchasing an additional 154,302 shares during the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. 27.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BYND shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Beyond Meat to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.52.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.