Telsey Advisory Group Raises Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $135.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price objective upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $120.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.85% from the stock’s current price.

BBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.73.

BBY stock opened at $112.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.17. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $119.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Allison Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,266.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total transaction of $11,742,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 614,275 shares in the company, valued at $48,085,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 920,549 shares of company stock worth $77,977,061. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 17.7% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 4,495 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 18.4% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,262 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 14.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

