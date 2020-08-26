Telsey Advisory Group Increases Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $225.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dollar General from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Dollar General from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra upped their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.63.

Dollar General stock opened at $198.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.46. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $202.27. The company has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total transaction of $2,126,638.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,007.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total transaction of $7,899,458.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at $6,966,162.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

