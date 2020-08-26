Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

TH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.06.

Shares of NYSE TH opened at $1.41 on Monday. Target Hospitality has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $7.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the second quarter worth $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 156.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 14,764 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 104.2% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 18,930 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 229.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 34,770 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth $105,000.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

