TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €26.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) has been given a €26.00 ($30.59) target price by equities research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Nord/LB set a €24.40 ($28.71) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €26.60 ($31.29) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAG Immobilien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €24.20 ($28.47).

ETR:TEG opened at €25.10 ($29.53) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63. TAG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €14.16 ($16.66) and a twelve month high of €25.18 ($29.62). The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €22.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of €21.37.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

