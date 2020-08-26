TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €26.00 Price Target at Barclays

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) has been assigned a €26.00 ($30.59) price target by Barclays in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TEG. Warburg Research set a €26.60 ($31.29) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Nord/LB set a €24.40 ($28.71) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TAG Immobilien currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €24.20 ($28.47).

Shares of TAG Immobilien stock opened at €25.18 ($29.62) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €22.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is €21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63. TAG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €14.16 ($16.66) and a twelve month high of €25.18 ($29.62).

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

