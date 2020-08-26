SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Position Lowered by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,549 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 15.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.30.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $58.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $85.98. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.08.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

