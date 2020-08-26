Symrise (SY1) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Symrise (FRA: SY1) in the last few weeks:

8/26/2020 – Symrise was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/14/2020 – Symrise was given a new €108.00 ($127.06) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Symrise was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Symrise was given a new €109.00 ($128.24) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Symrise was given a new €104.00 ($122.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Symrise was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Symrise was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Symrise was given a new €116.00 ($136.47) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Symrise was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Symrise was given a new €113.00 ($132.94) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2020 – Symrise was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/14/2020 – Symrise was given a new €113.00 ($132.94) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2020 – Symrise was given a new €104.00 ($122.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/6/2020 – Symrise was given a new €87.00 ($102.35) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/6/2020 – Symrise was given a new €102.00 ($120.00) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2020 – Symrise was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2020 – Symrise was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

FRA SY1 opened at €115.30 ($135.65) on Wednesday. Symrise AG has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($86.45). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €109.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €97.22.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

