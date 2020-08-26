Susquehanna Bancshares Increases Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $426.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $360.00 to $426.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.55% from the company’s previous close.

LULU has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.03.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $378.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.07. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $380.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $332.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $114,933.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,835 shares of company stock worth $3,034,021. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

