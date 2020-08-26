Susquehanna Bancshares Increases Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $350.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $275.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 22.38% from the company’s previous close.

BABA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.73.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $286.00 on Monday. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $161.68 and a 52 week high of $289.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $254.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $727.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.