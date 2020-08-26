Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Surgery Partners from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Surgery Partners from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Surgery Partners has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $20.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $899.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.31.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 5,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $109,530.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,306.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 46.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 231,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 73,531 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 154,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 62,403 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $758,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

