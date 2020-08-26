Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $126.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.70 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 27.85%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SUPN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

SUPN stock opened at $22.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average of $21.75. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,189 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,610 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,980,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,835 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

