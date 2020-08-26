Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $126.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.70 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 27.85%.

SUPN has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

SUPN opened at $22.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.55. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $29.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,189 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,610 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $6,980,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,835 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

