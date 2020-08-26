Summit Industrial Income REIT Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:SMU)

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

