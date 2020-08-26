SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company.

SUOPY stock opened at $27.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.92. SUMCO CORP/ADR has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $35.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.49.

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

