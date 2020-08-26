Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Burlington Stores Put Options (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 2,052 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 755% compared to the typical volume of 240 put options.

In other news, insider Fred Hand sold 14,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,077,045.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,220,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.71, for a total value of $75,439.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,601.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,776 shares of company stock valued at $6,588,457 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000.

BURL opened at $194.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.16 and a 200-day moving average of $192.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.98 and a beta of 0.67. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $250.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($3.53). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $801.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet lowered Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $206.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.54.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

