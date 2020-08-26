Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 13,976 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 626% compared to the typical volume of 1,926 put options.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $252.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.97 and its 200-day moving average is $203.14. Autodesk has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $254.35.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.76 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 230.16% and a net margin of 8.91%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total value of $5,456,904.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 7,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.67, for a total value of $1,780,148.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,013 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,908 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 233.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 458.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 45.2% during the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Autodesk from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Autodesk from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.54.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

