STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €27.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

STM has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.50 ($24.12) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €27.35 ($32.18).

Shares of EPA STM opened at €25.33 ($29.80) on Tuesday. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 12-month high of €21.45 ($25.24). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is €24.03.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

