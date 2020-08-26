Steven J. Hilton Sells 25,000 Shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Stock

Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $2,607,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steven J. Hilton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

On Monday, August 24th, Steven J. Hilton sold 24,204 shares of Meritage Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $2,522,298.84.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Steven J. Hilton sold 59,778 shares of Meritage Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.98, for a total value of $6,275,494.44.

On Monday, August 10th, Steven J. Hilton sold 1,918 shares of Meritage Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total value of $201,754.42.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $103.11 on Wednesday. Meritage Homes Corp has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $106.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.86. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.96 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Corp will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,205,000 after acquiring an additional 219,855 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,213,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,373,000 after buying an additional 80,975 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,119,000 after buying an additional 51,896 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,139,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,765,000 after buying an additional 173,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 540,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,730,000 after purchasing an additional 70,461 shares in the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Meritage Homes to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.