Steem Dollars 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $95,601.00 (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $6.26 million and approximately $95,601.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for $1.05 or 0.00009270 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11,329.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $273.61 or 0.02414968 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001064 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.19 or 0.00654809 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003930 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,974,568 coins. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

