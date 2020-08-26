Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) Stock Rating Upgraded by CJS Securities

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) was upgraded by analysts at CJS Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $74.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. CJS Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Standex Int’l from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Standex Int’l in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standex Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Standex Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Get Standex Int'l alerts:

SXI opened at $56.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $736.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.66. Standex Int’l has a fifty-two week low of $37.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.69.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. Standex Int’l had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Standex Int’l will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SXI. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Standex Int’l during the second quarter worth about $2,327,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Standex Int’l during the second quarter worth about $284,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Standex Int’l during the second quarter worth about $642,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Standex Int’l by 37.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Standex Int’l in the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Standex Int’l

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Standex Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.