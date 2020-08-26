Stacy L. Taylor Sells 2,880 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 2,880 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $122,630.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at $102,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $55.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.94 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.62 and a 200-day moving average of $35.14.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 107.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11,430.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,243,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,097,000 after buying an additional 3,215,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,960,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,283 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,653 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,522,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,284,000 after acquiring an additional 922,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 304.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 884,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,584,000 after acquiring an additional 666,308 shares in the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

