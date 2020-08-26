Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.90.

SRC opened at $36.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $54.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average of $34.77.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.57). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $117.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 29.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,453,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,428 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,808,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,874,000 after buying an additional 540,585 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,890,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,588,000 after acquiring an additional 697,971 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,269,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,100,000 after acquiring an additional 926,919 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 364.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,781,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

