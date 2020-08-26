SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1925 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

SpartanNash has raised its dividend by 26.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The firm has a market cap of $728.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average of $17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPTN shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of SpartanNash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SpartanNash from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

In related news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $63,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,417.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 15,173 shares of company stock valued at $337,410 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

