Sparkpoint (SRK) Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Sparkpoint has a total market capitalization of $8.13 million and approximately $182,052.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sparkpoint token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Hotbit. In the last week, Sparkpoint has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00127320 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $189.45 or 0.01666671 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00194722 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000863 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00152749 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Sparkpoint’s total supply is 14,421,653,252 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,768,794,767 tokens. The official message board for Sparkpoint is medium.com/theecosystem . Sparkpoint’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sparkpoint is sparkpoint.io

Sparkpoint can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkpoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkpoint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sparkpoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

