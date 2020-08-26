Spark Networks (LOV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 27th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LOV stock opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. Spark Networks has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $7.39.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOV. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Spark Networks in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Spark Networks in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.

