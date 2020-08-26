Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Up 7.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)’s share price was up 7.8% on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $1.50 to $2.25. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Southwestern Energy traded as high as $2.94 and last traded at $2.91. Approximately 14,990,462 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 21,304,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

SWN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,324,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,508,000 after acquiring an additional 367,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,233,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,904,286 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 27,801,608 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,985,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908,826 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 26,519,679 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 9,756,747 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,782,263 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728,479 shares during the period.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

