Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SRNE. Zacks Investment Research cut Sorrento Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Sorrento Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Sorrento Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Dawson James assumed coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sorrento Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of SRNE opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 3.26. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $19.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,790,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,173,000 after purchasing an additional 147,039 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

