Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $19.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.04% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Snap from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Snap from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

SNAP opened at $21.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.04. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $26.76. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,594.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,516. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 2,383,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $50,076,326.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,979,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,087,425.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,694,110 shares of company stock valued at $96,661,743 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,564,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,587 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $734,687,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Snap by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,552,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,705,000 after buying an additional 9,548,098 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Snap by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,507,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,491,000 after buying an additional 1,181,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 239.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557,956 shares in the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

