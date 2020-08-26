Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $19.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.04% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Snap from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Snap from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.70.
SNAP opened at $21.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.04. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $26.76. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,564,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,587 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $734,687,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Snap by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,552,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,705,000 after buying an additional 9,548,098 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Snap by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,507,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,491,000 after buying an additional 1,181,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 239.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557,956 shares in the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Snap
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.
