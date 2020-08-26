Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,614,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 43.2% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 34.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 227,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,582,000 after buying an additional 57,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG opened at $68.65 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $163.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.88.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.