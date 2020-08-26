Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €44.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €42.97 ($50.56).

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €38.99 ($45.87) on Tuesday. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a one year high of €47.27 ($55.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €42.14 and its 200-day moving average price is €40.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion and a PE ratio of 26.59.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

