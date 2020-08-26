Short Interest in Macquarie Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Rises By 8.4%

Macquarie Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

OTCMKTS MQBKY opened at $92.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.07. Macquarie Group has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $101.75.

Macquarie Group Company Profile

Macquarie Group Ltd. is non-operating holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, financial, advisory, investment, and funds management services. The firm acts on behalf of institutional, corporate, and retail clients, and counterparties around the world. It operates through the following business segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Corporate and Asset Finance (CAF), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Macquarie Capital, and Commodities and Global Markets (CGM).

