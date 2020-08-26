Short Interest in Macquarie Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Rises By 8.4%

Macquarie Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
OTCMKTS MQBKY opened at $92.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.07. Macquarie Group has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $101.75.
Macquarie Group Company Profile
See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.