Short Interest in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Rises By 8.2%

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 8,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlantic American from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) by 200.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,064 shares during the period. Atlantic American makes up approximately 1.7% of Biglari Sardar’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Biglari Sardar owned approximately 0.18% of Atlantic American worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

AAME stock opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.01. Atlantic American has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 0.20.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.