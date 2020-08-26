SHIELD (XSH) Hits Market Capitalization of $524,221.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a total market cap of $524,221.00 and $52.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11,366.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.25 or 0.03353989 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $273.88 or 0.02409455 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00508247 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00776393 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011107 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.05 or 0.00669049 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00056867 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00014033 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shieldx.sh . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.