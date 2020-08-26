Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 19.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth $229,889,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $240,025,000 after acquiring an additional 361,140 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 869,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $399,608,000 after acquiring an additional 360,086 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1,708.5% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,436,000 after acquiring an additional 292,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $400,031,000 after acquiring an additional 277,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total value of $3,290,642.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,979 shares of company stock worth $7,073,805. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHW. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $641.95.

SHW stock opened at $670.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12-month low of $325.43 and a 12-month high of $681.60. The stock has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $633.44 and its 200 day moving average is $559.76.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.57 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

