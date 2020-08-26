Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 8th. BWS Financial lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of SHEN stock opened at $53.45 on Tuesday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $59.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.79 and its 200 day moving average is $49.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $169.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.78 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 363.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

