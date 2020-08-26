Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV) Declares $0.09 Final Dividend

Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$3.08. Servcorp has a 12-month low of A$1.99 ($1.42) and a 12-month high of A$5.00 ($3.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $221.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72.

Servcorp Company Profile

Servcorp Limited provides executive serviced and virtual offices; and coworking and IT, communications, and secretarial services. Its serviced offices include furnished CBD office suites with a receptionist, meeting rooms, IT infrastructure, and support services; and virtual offices provide services, facilities, and IT to businesses.

