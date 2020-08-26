Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.35.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SQNS shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQNS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Sequans Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sequans Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new position in Sequans Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQNS opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. Sequans Communications has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $152.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average of $5.81.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sequans Communications will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

