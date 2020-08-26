Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 19th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the airline will post earnings per share of ($2.10) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($2.00). Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ FY2020 earnings at ($6.43) EPS.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.14). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research cut Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $37.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.38. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 92.65 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $263,558.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,215.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 157.7% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 427.5% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 881 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 426.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 900 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

