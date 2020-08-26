Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Trading 5.7% Higher

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) traded up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.58 and last traded at $20.50. 258,043 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 266,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.91.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $82.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.09 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 8.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.0% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.5% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 275,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,628,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

