Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.19% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 400.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 14,953 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,366,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 758.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 26,696 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYG opened at $127.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.16. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52-week low of $86.42 and a 52-week high of $156.97.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

