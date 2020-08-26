Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Slack (NYSE:WORK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 78,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Slack by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,939,000 after acquiring an additional 696,835 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Slack during the second quarter valued at about $17,721,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Slack by 78.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 993,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after buying an additional 436,897 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Slack during the second quarter worth about $1,989,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Slack by 12.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 332,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 36,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WORK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Slack from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Slack from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Slack from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Slack from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Slack from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Slack presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.09.

In other Slack news, Director Andrew Braccia sold 1,136,007 shares of Slack stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $36,931,587.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at $190,313.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $48,330.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 44,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,997.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,276,790 shares of company stock valued at $75,745,787. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WORK opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.98 and a beta of -0.37. Slack has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $40.07.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Slack had a negative net margin of 87.91% and a negative return on equity of 79.21%. The firm had revenue of $201.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.12 million. Slack’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Slack will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

