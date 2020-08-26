Scotia Capital Inc. Has $2.37 Million Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,929 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 28.9% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 74.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 35.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $64.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day moving average of $54.63. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.82) by ($1.31). The firm had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.88 million. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -17 earnings per share for the current year.

RCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.68.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

