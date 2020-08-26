Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,799 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 38.1% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.95.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.94. The company has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $36.37.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.